Popular On-Air presenter, Toolz Oniru has taken twitter social media platform to share a viral promotional video of COZA’s advert with Tiwa Savage and Wizkid.

Toolz Oniru shared the video to clarify Wizkid’s furious tweet earlier today where the starboy dissociated himself from any church campaign in Nigeria.

Tiwa Savage also joined Wizkid in the rant where they both accused the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) of fraudulently manipulating the video to promote their event.

Tiwa further threatened to take legal actions if the church does no retract their action. Read Davido and Tiwa post below.

Most people did not get to watch the video of Wizkid’s and Tiwa Savage alleged promotion before it was taken down by the church but some of the people who had watched it, mad a video screenshot of the footage and Toolz has shared the video on Twitter to back the claim of the celebrities.

See video below;

@wizkidayo isn't dragging @davido – there's a similar 'fraudulent' video with Wiz & Tiwa chopped up to make it seem like they are endorsing the event pic.twitter.com/yNClA08qmg — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) December 19, 2019

