Odunlade Adekola’s new film, ‘Ajanaku’ is currently the number one film on the trending list on YouTube.
The Yoruba film features Yemi Solade, Odunlade Adekola, and Ireti Osayemi. Other featured in the film are Eniola Ajao, Bolaji Amusan aka Mr. Latin, and Babatunde Aderinoye.
The film, which was written, directed and produced by the renowned actor was premiered on Dec. 13 and it has over 420k views in the first six days on YouTube.
Adekola also features some of the students from his acting academy, Odunlade Adekola Films and Production Academy.
‘Ajanaku,’ tells the story of Dr. Ajanaku, a worthy unorthodox healer, played by Odunlade Adekola. Ajanaku believes so much in his ancestral powers but in this chosen path, there are lots of battles to be fought to remain relevant.
