Nigerian Comic Actor, Bishop Umoh a.k.a Okon Lagos, was shocked at the way he became the topic of gossip yesterday when trolls accused him of faking his weight loss.

Bishop Umoh was spotted at an event with his ‘pot belly’ days after sharing workout transformation photos and fans began calling him out for faking his workout routine and transformation photos.

Reacting to this, Okon wrote;

‘I just confuse o. Person no go lose him own weight again in peace? Am I losing anybody’s weight?’

In 2008 Emem Isong’s movie, Uyai,” brought Bishop Imeh to the limelight. But it was his role as the hilarious character Okon in movies such as “Okon Goes to Lagos” and “Okon Goes to School” that turned him into a household comic actor.

