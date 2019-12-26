One of the artistes in the Nigerian music industry that has always kept his family profile low is YBNL boss, Olamide Baddo. For many years that he has been in spotlight, Olamide has done all he could to keep his family out of the too much attention placed on them.

The singer rarely shares photos of his wife and kids, except for his first son, Maximiliano, who he has posted a couple of times and talks about in public.

However, in the serenity of Christmas, Olamide has deemed it important to share this rare family photo of his wife and two kids in celebration of Christmas.

See photo below;

