The much-publicized divorce between the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdurrosheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1 and his former queen, Chanel Chin is getting more bitter and messier every day. Recently, the estranged queen Chanel Chin opened up on her crashed marriage and her resolve to expose her four-year experience in the palace, the king, who responded that he has done what he is expected to do as a husband and father in order for his wife to travel to Canada, has also threatened to curse whoever faults him.



Taking to Instagram, the monarch swore that he was a loving husband who never did evil to his former queen. The monarch also placed a curse on those spreading the narrative that he treated her badly. Read his post below ;

To whom it may concern

All those who are judging Oluwo of Iwoland Oba Adewale Akanbi regarding his marital issues now, I have this to say to you…. if I ever did evil or show anything other than love in this my immediate past union, let God Almighty judge me and put the curse on my head and remove the crown from me but if I’m righteous enough in this marriage, may God let me reign for long and always overcome all adversaries and calamities that may come my way. May evil befall the one that did evil to each other in the marriage Amen. To all who choose to judge without knowing the truth, I forgive you and may God forgive you too but from this moment on, if you judge me without knowing the truth, may the evil that was perpetrated against me be done to you and may your children experience what I went through in this past relationship of mine. AMEN!!! I came out alive and victorious by the grace and power of God Almighty because I’m a special breed by God Almighty.

I came in peace and love to all humanity thank you and God bless you all abundantly pelu Ashe Oba Kan soso tounje kabio kosi”

