Top Nollywood Actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has dismissed rumors that she and Genevieve Nnaji are enemies.

Omotola, while responding to a Twitter user who demanded to see a picture of them together hanging out said the so-called rivalry between she and Genevieve is a fallacy.

The user said: “@Realomosexy we wish to see a hangout photo of you and @GenevieveNnaji1. That will be so inspiring and darling after all these years of rumors that the two biggest female players in the industry are sworn enemies.”

Jalade-Ekeinde replied to the Twitter user’s claims. She stated that they are not enemies, adding that they are childish rumors.

Lol… that's childish rumours now? Google you'll see us together … we about making money now…#goodvibesonly https://t.co/M64x6r0ED4 — Omotola .j. Ekeinde , MFR (@Realomosexy) December 30, 2019

The actress further added that they are both about making money and asked the fan to Google them.

HOT NOW