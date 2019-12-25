The paramount ruler of the Yoruba kingdom Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty Adeyeye Ogunwusi,In a bid to show the beauty of locally-made fabrics and products, took to the runway of the Africa Fashion Week Nigeria to display his locally-made-royal fabrics on Saturday.

He urged Nigerians to promote locally-made fabrics and products to boost the nation’s tourism industry. Ogunwusi made this appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria at the end of the sixth edition of the two-day Africa Fashion Week held in Lagos.

According to Oba Ogunwusi, such promotions are being encouraged by the Africa Fashion Week, Nigeria and London, which had continued to promote the pride of Nigerian and African fabrics.

He encouraged Nigerians to go for made-in-Nigeria fabrics and products to enable job creation and youth empowerment through the fashion industry.

“Africa Fashion Week shows usually held in Lagos and London annually has continued to create an international brand in the entertainment industry for Nigeria,’’ he said.

