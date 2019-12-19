In a new video shared online, The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II was spotted playing tennis with less privileged children as they celebrated the festive season.

In the video, the king explained that it was a great pleasure playing tennis with the children.

In his caption, he wrote: “My heart is full of joy and fulfillment to be able to celebrate this Christmas season with children who we know as both the present and future of our nation.

I am especially glad to celebrate it with the less privileged who feel the pain of their conditions all the more during festive seasons, the smile on their faces gladdened my heart.

No one knows what the future holds for these children, we have future presidents, governors, successful entrepreneurs all in their midst; Let us celebrate and show them love as they are the next generation and our fate is in their hands.

I truly felt at home playing table tennis with the children, something I now look forward to and surely I came out as the champion.”

