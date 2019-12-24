BBnaija 2018 star, Nina Ivy has thrown a glaring shade at BBnaija pepperdem former housemate Tacha over the car gift she got from her fans (Titans) as she celebrated her 24th birthday recently.

Apparently, about 6 months ago… Tacha mocked Big Brother Naija 2018 contestants after their fans kept buying luxury items for them.

In the video, Tacha could be heard saying, “E happen first time, E happen second time…now fans is getting people shop oo… These fans, Fans will soon start getting boyfriend, husband.. Because this fans… Okay”

Now folks are calling out Tacha for accepting ‘gifts’ from her fans.

Here is the video below

Throwback video of Tacha shading BBNAIJA 2018 contestants for receiving gifts from fans. Credit: @yabaleftonline #TitansCelebrateTacha pic.twitter.com/aeKepef8I7 — Theinfong.com (@TheInfoNG) December 24, 2019

