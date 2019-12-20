Trust Twitter NG and it’s numerous challenges but they’ve got it spot-on this time around with the ‘Beginning of the year VS End of the year’ challenge. This challenge is basically all about sharing photos of yourself at the beginning of the year and another taken much recently. A Nigerian man joined the trend and won the hearts of Twitter users with his photos.

Papa Ejima was an expectant dad of his lovely twin daughters who arrived sometimes this year and he shared an adorable photo of them beaming with the most beautiful smile you’d see today.

