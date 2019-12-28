Popular Daystar pastor, Sam Adeyemi as weighed in on the controversial comments made by Mountain of Fire ministries General Overseer, Dr Daniel Olukoya over Christmas celebration. Recall the MFM G.O made it known that Christians should not celebrate Christmas as it is not in the Bible (A book of law guiding Christians). His statement has generated a lot of controversies as online users point out the acts seen in the church today and are not documented in the bible.

Reacting to the viral topic, Sam Adeyemi through his Twitter page revealed his exasperation at what could be causing a debate online when the country is plagued with a series of problems. Read his tweets below:

The countries from where they brought Christianity to Nigeria celebrated Christmas with uninterrupted power supply. Some of us were quarreling over whether eating Christmas chicken will make us go to heaven or not. Sense will “fall on us” one day. I pray it won’t be long. I heard @AlikoDangote say that Egypt added 10,000 MW of electricity generation in 18 months. Nigeria has hardly added 2000 MW in 20 years despite spending more money. Instead, we have air polution and noise polution from generators, or darkness. Shouldn’t we be discussing this?

