As we are getting ready for the New Year, Yoruba actor Odunlade Adekola is being celebrated by friends, family, and well-wishers as he turned a year older on Monday, December 31.

The actor has shared pictures from his birthday party on social media.

Photos below:

Odunlade has also been getting loads of congratulatory messages on social media from his colleagues.

Eniola Ajao shared:

“May Generations to come Call you blessed because you’re a blessing to many lives.

Thank you for all you do for all of US.

May all you’ve worked for never go down the drain. May your wisdom never run dry. You will continue to bask in plenty. Favour all round will be your portion in life IJN. You will not die but live to fulfill God’s purpose for your life IJN.

KEEP FULFILLING PURPOSE SIR”.

Murphy Afolabi shared:

“May this birthday be just the beginning of a year filled with happy memories, wonderful moments and shinning [email protected]”

Toyin Abraham wrote:

“Hbd bro @odunomoadekola may God bless your new age

