Popular trans-couple Precious and Myles Brady Davis announced that they have welcomed their first child. Precious made the announcement on Twitter, stating that their well of love is overflowing.

The bouncing baby girl born by the couple has been named, Zayn YeMaya Echelle Brady-Davis.

Our well of love is overflowing as we announce the birth of our babygirl Zayn YeMaya Echelle Brady-Davis. #babybradydavis #mylesandprecious, Precious wrote on twitter in the announcement.

Precious and Myles Brady Davis are transgenders; Myles is a trans-masculine whilst Precious is a trans-woman.

In order to have their own child, the couple were taken off hormones that enforce their gender identities.

They welcomed their child through In vitro fertilisation (IVF).

