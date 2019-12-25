Sterling Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has shared a beautiful Christmas portrait of her enviable family. The expectant mother of three took to her Instagram page to share photos that including her family which she has referred to as her ‘world’ multiple times. In the spirit of Christmas, she sent her love and prayers to all her fans across the world and thanked them for making her 2019 worthwhile. See her beautiful Christmas message below:
Merry Christmas from our family to yours! I pray in this season that love, Joy, peace and prosperity that comes from Christ never leave you and yours! 😘 🎄 🎁 🎉
READ ALSO: Double Blessing! Mercy Johnson and husband launch luxury hotel after the announcement of their 4th child (Photos
HOT NOW
- Beautiful moment heavily pregnant Simi taught her mother how to ‘whine’ her waist (video)
- More photos of the new hotel Mercy Johnson and her husband Prince Okojie just built
- “I may be older, but the older the berry the sweeter the juice,” – Tiwa Savage reveals why Wizkid is hooked with her (Video)
Discussion about this post