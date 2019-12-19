American based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle treated her fans to a lovely view this afternoon as she records herself singing along to Mariah Carey’s Christmas song In Karaoke style. Fact that she sang isn’t a worthy headline but her costume is worth the national dailies front page.

Shyngle donned in a sexy lingerie as she cooks in her kitchen while using her cooking spoon as mic. Many of her fans reacted to the subtly raunchy video that saw the bosom of the heavily endowed actress exposed.

One of her followers asked if thats how she dresses when cooking and she replied: This is how I dress for my man when cooking in his house

See the video below:

HOT NOW