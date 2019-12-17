Popular Teenager, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo who can attribute her fame to her mom, Iyabo Ojo’s celebrity status has turned the heads of her thousands of followers as she shares lovely beach photos with her friends.

The final year student of Babcock University visited the beach with her beautiful friends to celebrate one of them whose birthday is today. She flooded her Insta story with lovely bikini photos as she looks beautiful in a yellow 2pieces Swimwear.

See photos below:



Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo is blessed with two children name Priscilla Ajoke Ojo and Festus Oladunjoye Ojo. Priscilla is set to graduate from one of Nigeria’s best private universities next year. While her son, Festus studies In the United States.

HOT NOW