Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky has been oozing of different confidence since she completed her surgery procedure during her Dubai trip. The social media sensation never misses any opportunity to show off the results of the expensive cosmetic surgery she had in downtown Dubai.

This time around Bob flaunted her new curves in grand style as she was recorded in slow motion trying to get aboard a private plane he had leased for one of his travels. The elated wannabe transgender seems quite comfortable in her new butt as she’s never stopped wearing body hugging outfit since her return to the country. Sharing the video, she wrote: private jet or nothing



Watch the video below:

