Daddy Freeze has once again sparked a debate with a controversial statement on social media.

According to the OAP, prostitutes and fraudsters will make heaven faster than pastors who preach the word of God.

The controversial OAP made this statement while reacting to the trendy issue of prostitutes being talked about on social media.

The OAP pointed out that he is specially dedicating his message to people who urge him to focus on prostitutes, fraudsters, and the government, instead of pastors.



Meanwhile, Daddy Freeze also agreed with Nigerian singer, Timaya on his accusation that many Nigerian celebrities of wearing inferior fashion items.

Timaya had taken to his social media page to address people who always compare him to other celebrities under the guise of compiling lists of stylish celebrities. Making a video to address the issue, the singer pointed out that he doesn’t like to be placed side by side with other celebrities.

