Nollywood actor cum filmmaker, Ramsey Nouah, turns 49 today. Ramsey Nouah (born Ramsey Tokunbo Nouah Jr.; 19 December 1970) is a Nigerian actor and director. He won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2010. He made his directorial debut with the film Living in Bondage: Breaking Free in 2019.

Nouah’s acting career kicked off when he starred in the Nigerian TV soap opera Fortunes. He has since appeared in numerous films starring as the lead role, and has been called “Lover-Boy” for his numerous roles in romantic films. In 2010 Nouah won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in The Figurine. Nouah is considered to be one of the most sought-after actors in Nigeria.

In 2015, he secured the rights to Living In Bondage from Kenneth Nnebue for a possible remake to be filmed in Europe, America and Nigeria. The news was later confirmed on Instagram, but the film appeared to be in development hell for three years. In 2018, Nouah announced his remake had become a sequel titled Living in Bondage: Breaking Free, slated for release on November 8 2019. Nouah, who plays the new cult chief priest, makes his directorial debut, with original actors Okwonkwo, Udokwu, and Kanayo also reprising their roles. The story centers around Andy’s son Nnamdi and his quest for wealth. Rapper and MBGN winner Muna Abii also stars in the sequel.

Nouah is married to Emelia Philips-Nouah. The couple have two sons and a daughter, named as Quincy, Camil Nouah and Desiree Nouah.

