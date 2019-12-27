2019 has seen Real Madrid make a series of steps in their attempt to bring the French striker to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Los Blancos are said to have concluded plans to splash a whopping £257 million on the 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning striker at the end of this season. Although Paris Saint Germain are not willing to allow their man to leave anytime soon, they might have to bow when they get the right offers for the forward.

SunSport quoting Spanish website AS report that Real chief Florentino Perez has made Mbappe his top target when the transfer market opens.

The publication recalled that Zinedine Zidane did not hide his feelings for the player has admitted that he admires the Frenchman so much.

It would be recalled that the Galacticos tried signing Neymar after revealing he wanted to leave PSG but the deal failed to pull through. The Brazilian tipped to return to his former club side Barcelona in the nearest future Madrid are one of the few clubs with the financial muscle to land either Neymar or Mbappe as long as either of them is ready to move to the Spanish capital.

However, they prefer to sign Mbappe who is still pretty young with loads of scoring experience than 27-year-old Neymar.

Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in a four-year deal valued around €145 million and his contract will not expire until 2022.

