Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has gradually continued to satisfy our presumption that she is pregnant for Ned Nwoko.

Weeks ago, Regina Daniels shared a photo that showed her supposed Baby bump which left everyone talking about it on social media. See the photo here.

Later on, she caused confusion again after showing up heavily pregnant in another video when she and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko have been sighted in a video where they attended a program organized by her husband’s foundation for ‘ Malaria Eradication Project.’

And today, Regina Daniels has again released a photo that appear to confirm the rumors.

In the photo, Regina Daniels rocked her maternity gown that looked perfect on her, she can be seen with heavy at her chest, filled in the tummy and big in general just like a pregnant woman.

Check out the photo below;

