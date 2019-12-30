Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo celebrated his 19th wedding anniversary to his wife Jumobi Adegbesin on Monday. Jumobi was a former journalist who he got married to in 2000.

The actor marked the special occasion on behalf of the happy couple with a post on his Instagram page.

Richard, 58, documented their elegant affair on Instagram and also shared a touching tribute to his wife, 47, that read in part: ’19 years and counting…. and you still have me laughing and loving every moment we share’.

Sharing photos of himself and Jumobi, the actor wrote: “19 years and counting…. and you still have me laughing and loving every moment we share. My Abike. Thank you sweetie!”

He added in another post: “19 years nor be beans o. Love you Abk for loving me through it all and making me a better man.”

