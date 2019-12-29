Yoruba Nollywood actress, Ronke Odusanya has shared a beautiful photo of her daughter, Fife and she looks so big and beautiful. Ronke who welcomed her baby girl few months back has been behind the scenes as she focuses on her family in the United States.
Showing off her daughter on Social media, she wrote:
“MORNING GOOD PEOPLE
LOVE FROM MUMMY AND FIFE
WE LOVE U ALL
THANKS FOR STAYING TRUE AND LOVING US REGARDLESS
HAPPY NEW YEAR IN ADVANCE….. GOD BLESS US ALL”
See photos below:
