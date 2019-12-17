Nigerian rapper Ruggedman has reacted to the gun attack on actress Angela Okorie, condemning those calling the actress out over her narration of the incident.

Angela Okorie who supposedly escaped the cold hands of death three days ago after she was attacked by gunmen on her way home from a show, was reported to have suffered a serious attack by gunmen could be seen making Instagram videos barely 2hrs after the news broke.

Reacting to this, Ruggedman wondered why some Nigerians act like they know it all.

“I too know wee not kee some Nigerians. “@realangelaokorie meant to say pellets were removed from her head, not bullets. “Wasn’t that easy enough for you to deduce? “Instead of you to join her in thanking God for life and tap from the glory, una begin run mouth… My dear @realangelaokorie you will see the end of 2019 and many more years in Jesus name.”

