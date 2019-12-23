The video of a very costly publicity stunt just came up on our feed as we were minding our business on the internet and we can’t belive what we saw in the video.

A Russian vlogger, Igor Moroz documented the moment he desteoyed his Mercedes-AMG G63 by dropping it from an helicopter that was in flight.

The blogger claimed he did that to show his displeasure with German automaker Mercedes

He airlifted the SUV into the Karelian sky and dropped it to the ground from almost 1,000 feet. The one-time high-riding and iconic SUV was smashed in a matter of seconds.

In a shared video, the vlogger, Igor Moroz, who specializes in pranks, plays an enraged owner of a Mercedes-AMG G63. According to Moroz, the G-Wagon has been a pain in the neck ever since he bought it in 2018 for 16.8 million rubles. The SUV needed repairs every month and the dealer has refused to repair some of the faults under warranty.

But Russian medias thinks they know the true story. According to them, Moroz and a friend fought for a contract, with the loser agreeing to drop his G-Wagon from the sky.

Because this stunt won’t be allowed in Russia, Moroz hired the helicopter from an airport in Petrozavodsk for 250,000 rubles (approximately $4,000).

Watch the video below;

