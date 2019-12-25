View this post on Instagram

Birthday in less than 24 hours 💃🏽💃🏽🎁🎄 birthday mood activated 💃🏽🎁🎄❤️ I just bought three sexy dresses from @fashionnova for three lucky ladies ❤️🥰 watch out for my next post 🥰 #Christmasbaby #birthdaygirl #capricornseason wig by @wigsemporium ❤️, dress by @tiannahsplacempire ❤️ makeup by @kodobarhair ❤️ waist by @snatchedbyprincess