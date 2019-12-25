Curvaceous Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle shares the same birthday with Christ, sadly she can’t get all the attention as everyone is focussed their families and barbecued chicken wings. The American based Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page yesterday to share a video in on the eve of her birthday as turns 29.
Happy birthday, Shyngle!
Birthday in less than 24 hours 💃🏽💃🏽🎁🎄 birthday mood activated 💃🏽🎁🎄❤️ I just bought three sexy dresses from @fashionnova for three lucky ladies ❤️🥰 watch out for my next post 🥰 #Christmasbaby #birthdaygirl #capricornseason wig by @wigsemporium ❤️, dress by @tiannahsplacempire ❤️ makeup by @kodobarhair ❤️ waist by @snatchedbyprincess
Princess Shyngle is from Ghana but was born in Banjul, the Gambia on December 25, 1990. She was born into a middle-class family where her dad, Mr Winston Shyngle was a deputy mayor in the Gambia and her mum, a businesswoman. She had her primary and secondary school education in The Gambia
