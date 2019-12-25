Lagos Residents will today, Wednesday enjoy a free ride on BRT to all their destinations. They will also enjoy the same gesture on January 1. Also, motorists plying the Ikoyi and Lekki Toll Plazas will enjoy free passage.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said this on Tuesday.

A statement from his office reads:

“Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared a free BRT ride for all residents of the State on December 25, 2019, and January 1, 2020. The bus ride will take passengers on Christmas Day to all BRT routes and destinations.

There will also be a free pass for all motorists at the Ikoyi and Lekki Toll Plazas on the same dates.

