Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Seyi Awolowo has extended his generosity to the less privileged by taking his birthday celebration to orphanage homes to share his happiness with them and also support them with gifts.

Seyi Awolowo aka sucrepapito as he is fondly called clocks 30years old today. The Ogun state born housemate and brand influencer took to his social media page to share a video of the moment he shared with Orphans.

He captioned the video;

With so much love and gifts I am receiving from you guys, it has given me more reasons to share with the these beautiful ones…they are the future

Catch me and the @connectsng team if you can as we visit different orphanage houses in and around Lagos 👍

I promise to reply as much messages as I can

Pictures and videos on story 💪

#Sucrepapito #Sucrepapitoday #Seyiforce

