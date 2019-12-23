We obtained a footages online that showed the moment self acclaimed African richest small boy; richer than Dangote, sprayed cash on the crowd while he was performing on stage.

The Ghanaian midget was among the many celebrities that showed up on December 20th for Stonebwoy’s show, the Bhim Concert which is often held in Accra.

On the night of the concert, Shatta Bandle took to the stage to perform ‘Audio Money’ by Rudeboy.

As usual, Bandle was in his element, he thrilled the patrons with his audio cash and antics.

He pulled a bundle of cash from his cross bag and sprayed it on the crowd who were already cheering him.

Watch the video below;

