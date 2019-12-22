In the spirit of Christmas, we would opt to call popular Ghanaian dwarf Shatta Bandle an elf. Having conquered Dangote and Bill Gates, in the aspect of wealth, he now wants to take on Anthony Joshua, the renowned boxer.

A new video of Shatta Bandle training at the gym with his new boxing coach has surfaced on social media.

Shatta Bandle while seriously kicking some asses in the gym revealed he is now ready for his first challenge. Shatta Bandle went on to reveal he will be fighting Anthony Joshua next so he should be prepared for serious ass-kicking from him in the near future.

Sharing the video online, Shatta Bandle captioned:

“Xmas work out, I feel like beating somebody, probably Anthony Joshua is in trouble. December to January body?? “

