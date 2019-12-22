Controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has dropped another bombshell on ladies as he advises them on what to do before going on a first date.

The singer took to Twitter to advise ladies to shave their vagina when they are going on their first date, just in case they end up sleeping with their date.

“I know it’s the first date and u’re not planning to have sex or kiss but still shave ur vagina just incase.” he said.

It appears the controversial rapper was probably speaking out of the experience when he made the tweet.

See the post below:

I know it’s the first date and u’re not planning to have sex or kiss but still shave ur vagina just incase. — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) December 21, 2019

The singer recently released his debut EP LOL.

