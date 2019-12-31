CEO of Sapphire Group, Wale Jana recently took to social media to make some unpleasant revelations about 2018 BBNaija star, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C.
Wale revealed he fired her twice as an ambassador while addressing people who opined that she walked away because he couldn’t afford her.
While discussing the mistakes a business person could make in the course of their business, Wale revealed that Cee-C was not professional in her dealings, she was problematic and troublesome from the very start of their business together.
Part of the post reads: “Signing the wrong brand ambassador; I hear people say we let her go because she didn’t support me. The truth is she had been a problem from the very beginning and we had fired her twice before that time. She had to fly to Abuja with her own money for our last event and she came to beg, I am surprised to hear that she left because she was too expensive “
“We fought every time to get her to even post as an ambassador, you are just a one-year-old celebrity and you want to be competing with the Senior Prefect @tontolet she also couldn’t get along with anyone, it was always one drama or the other. When she left and @bammybestowed and @reginadaniels came on board we had peace and so much unity, our creativity also moved to the next level.”
View this post on Instagram
#InspirationMonday You have to listen to me this morning because if you get it, you won’t make the mistakes I made. Today I am sharing on the mistakes of 2019 1. Getting short term investors; from 2016 till 2018, we were not really producing much all we did was sell but the moment we started branching out to lots of locations and producing more products we needed more time. Get investors who can give you at least 1 to 3 years. You will be happier. 2. Getting the wrong investment banker; there are lots of phony people out there who will collect money from you and tell you they can raise money for you. If they can’t show you at least 3 people they have raised money for don’t do business with them. 3. Signing the wrong brand ambassador; I hear people say we let her go because she didn’t support me. The truth is she had been a problem from the very beginning and we had fired her twice before that time. She had to fly to Abuja with her own money for our last event and she came to beg, I am surprised to hear that she left because she was too expensive 🤣🤣🤣We fought every time to get her to even post as an ambassador, you are just a one year old celebrity and you want to be competing with the Senior Prefect @tontolet she also couldn’t get along with anyone, it was always one drama or the other. When she left and @bammybestowed and @reginadaniels came on board we had peace and so much unity, our creativity also moved to the next level. 4. Delegate, Delegate, Delegate; I suddenly realized that I was running like 5 or more different companies; Sapphire Scents, Sapphire Time, Oju by Sapphire, Sapphire Jewels, Sapphire Apparel etc and it dawned me that I couldn’t cope any more. In 2020 I am hiring 4 managers and a CEO while I focus on making perfumes and promoting the brand. Mistakes could be painful but that pain sets you straight, you will be smarter next time. Now I know what I wouldn’t do in 2020 and you should learn from this as well. Tag someone who should read this, please share so that others can be blessed as you have been blessed.
HOT NOW
- “Karma has visited Chioma” – Nigerians react after Davido flew his baby mama, Sophie Momodu to Ghana
- “Wizkid was expelled from Secondary School for stealing his mum’s gold” – Fan alleges
- Davido flies his baby mama, Sophie Momodu to Ghana with her daughter, Imade (photos)
Discussion about this post