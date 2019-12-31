CEO of Sapphire Group, Wale Jana recently took to social media to make some unpleasant revelations about 2018 BBNaija star, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C.

Wale revealed he fired her twice as an ambassador while addressing people who opined that she walked away because he couldn’t afford her.

While discussing the mistakes a business person could make in the course of their business, Wale revealed that Cee-C was not professional in her dealings, she was problematic and troublesome from the very start of their business together.

Part of the post reads: “Signing the wrong brand ambassador; I hear people say we let her go because she didn’t support me. The truth is she had been a problem from the very beginning and we had fired her twice before that time. She had to fly to Abuja with her own money for our last event and she came to beg, I am surprised to hear that she left because she was too expensive “

“We fought every time to get her to even post as an ambassador, you are just a one-year-old celebrity and you want to be competing with the Senior Prefect @tontolet she also couldn’t get along with anyone, it was always one drama or the other. When she left and @bammybestowed and @reginadaniels came on board we had peace and so much unity, our creativity also moved to the next level.”

