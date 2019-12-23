The management of Hon. Shina Peller, who is currently being detained by Lagos Police has released a press statement in reaction to his arrest.

The statement issued by the lawmaker’s press secretary, Kola Popoola, reads:

“The Nigeria Police Force has unjustly held hostage a member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, Hon. Shina Peller at Moroko Police station, Lagos.

“Hon. Shina Peller was at Moroko police station to bail some of Club Quilox’s customers who had allegedly parked on the road during a show at the Club.

“Prior to the kickoff of the 36hours non-stop show which usually holds every year at Quilox, Hon. Peller had informed the concerned Lagos traffic authorities to avoid unnecessary traffic gridlock.

“On getting to Moroko police station, the police started harassing Hon. Peller and even went as far as seizing all his phones for no reason.

“The continuous harassment and unjust detain of a member of House of Representatives, Hon. Peller, by the police calls for urgent attention of the media, and the Inspector General of Police”.

HOT NOW