Quilox boss, Shina Peller, has been released by the police in Lagos after his arrest earlier on Monday.

The House of Reps member representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal Constituency was arrested and held at the Maroko Police Station, Victoria Island, after going to secure the release of some persons, who had visited his nightclub to unwind over the weekend during a special annual show.

The lawmaker’s offense was not disclosed to him at the time of his arrest, but the police said he was detained for storming the police station with thugs to remove vehicles of some of his customers towed to the station for obstructing traffic.

However, one of his aides, Shina Popoola, has now confirmed that the lawmaker had been released on bail after the case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, Lagos.

