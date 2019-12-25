It’s not new that music singer, Dr Sid and his wife, Simi Esiri split some years ago when a crisis hit their marriage. The crisis almost led to a divorce and it was gathered they they have been having issues for a very long time which got so bad that Simi had to move out of the house a couple of times.

They overcame the storm that almost buried their marriage and returned together after. Since then, the couple have kept a low profile until this morning when Simi shared this family Christmas card photo with the singer conspicuously absent in it.

The photo has since ignited speculations that the couple, who got married 5 years ago, are at war with each other againz

