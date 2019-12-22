‘Baby’ crooner, Joeboy was recently faced with a hostile reception at a music show in Lagos.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the music star was spotted singing to the audience, with the majority refusing to sing along with him, despite the fact that some of the songs were his popular singles.

Video Below:

Some social media users on Twitter condemned the actions of the audience, while others commended Joeboy for pushing through despite the awkward situation.

Read what people are saying below:

This is one thing I like about the oyimbos. Even if they’re just hearing that song for the first time, they’ll vibe and holler with the singer. If there’s no back up sound, they’ll clap. But nooo not my country people 🙄 — Abimbola (@abbienaija) December 21, 2019

This was very painful to watch 😃 the organisers should go intern with house on the Rock and learn how to organise a world class concert with live musicians and band minus DJ 🤣😛 — Victoria Santos (@euphoria365) December 20, 2019

It takes balls to be an artist if you dont have the patience you'll just walk out or not be able to keep performing bcuz performing to a dead crowd aint easy — Jeffrey MIAMII🇨🇲🇺🇸 #JeffPack (@jeffreymiamii1) December 20, 2019

Joeboy’s a real one for performing to the end. Stan him for life — Picture patch (@femi__lad) December 20, 2019

