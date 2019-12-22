Nigerian singer, Teni Apata aka Teni the Entertainer paid a courtesy visit to billionaire Ned Nwoko and his celebrity wife Regina Daniels as he turned 59th yesterday in his Abuja mansion. See photos below:

Billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko’s wife, Regina Daniels has posted a series of romantic snaps of them to celebrate his 59th birthday.

The Nollywood actress who claims to be forever 16 years old, shared several photos of their pair cuddling close and other romantic moments they have shared as she wrote a sweet tribute to Ned.

Alongside the post, Regina Daniels wrote:

Words can’t explain how great you are

You are wonderful, amazing,unique, incomparable, handsome, strong, kind hearted, generous, there are so many unique qualities you possess that I can’t explain…..

May God give you the strength to fulfill all your great ambitions in life

Happy birthday my love !

