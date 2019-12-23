Convivial singer, Teni Apata professionally known as Teni the Entertainer celebrates as she turns 27years old today, December 23, 2019. The plum Singstar took to her Instagram page to share a celebration video as she turns a year older today. She wrote:

Happy birthday to me!!!!!!! Just treated myself to seeing Santa and experiencing the best Santa Grotto in Lagos!!! @onecharmingparty thank you for having me

Teni who seems to have had a lively weekend at Nwoko’s mansion isn’t the only ‘celeb’ in her family! She is the younger sister of Niniola Apata, who is also a renowned vocal artist and singer. They were both in the school band when they were younger and Niniola helped Teni develop her vocals, singing with her all the time and basically practicing!