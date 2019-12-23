A man on social media platform, Instagram has roasted Tacha of the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ show for making a minor blunder on her birthday after she spelt ‘Grateful’ as ‘Gratefull’ in her post.

Recall that a similar incident was used to troll Tacha on social media when she made blunders with spellings of ‘daughter’ and ‘Port Harcourt’, while she was still in the Big Brother house.

Tacha and other housemates were tasked by Biggie to paint the walls of the house in a bid to celebrate and immortalize themselves on the walls of the house with unique and memorable designs of their choice.

Tacha was the only housemate whose design got attention of the fans especially because she made a glaring error in her spellings. Tacha wrongly spelled her favourite phrase, ‘Port Hacourt’s 1st Daughter’.

It now appears that some fans have not forgotten that and they have trolled her once again for committing a similar error on instagram as she celebrates her birthday today.

