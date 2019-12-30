Top Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan has taken to social media to recount how a fellow colleague had refused to keep in touch with Wizkid because he was too ‘razz’.

Sultan’s post came shortly after Wizkid’s hugely successful Starboy Music Fest that took place in Lagos.

Sharing a photo of the hugely packed venue, the veteran singer recounted how back in 2008, Wizkid had left the Lagos State University (LASU) for Leads University in Ibadan.

Sultan said after Wizkid’s move, he told a colleague that was also in the same school to keep in touch with Wizkid.

However, the individual declined on the basis that Wizkid was too ‘razz’.

”Only God knows tomorrow !!! E get why! 2008 When wizzy changed schools from Lasu to Leads IN Ibadan and I couldn’t check on him as usual anymore .i told a certain person, on whose track I wrote and featured wiz , to keep in touch that Wizzy is now in your school. THE PERSON Said. No, that Wiz was too raz !! LEGENDS are made not Born .!!!”

