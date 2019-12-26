Chelsea were bought crashing back to Earth after Southampton stunned them on Boxing Day.

The Blues had been so dominating in the London derby just days before, but produced a poor performance which saw the relegation-threatened Saints win 2-0.

Frank Lampard’s side came into the fixture riding a wave of momentum after defeating Tottenham last week. However, they came unstuck in the first half as teenager Michael Obafemi capitalised on a comedy of errors to curl into the far corner against the run of play.

Lampard reverted from a back-five at half time and introduced Mason Mount, but his side still struggled to inspire any openings in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s well-organised defence.

Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond scored a goal in each half as Southampton won at Stamford Bridge and continued their festive revival.

For Chelsea, it was a third defeat in the last four home games in the Premier League and a blow to their top four hopes.