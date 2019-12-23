American based Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington who arrived in Nigeria a few days ago for his bestie, Zlatan Ibile’s concert seems to be enjoying his stay on the home soil. The controversial singer has revealed the amount he has spent on prostitutes so far since his arrival to the country.

Darlington took to his Instagram page to show off the two ladies who are about to engage him in his long overdue ‘threesome. Recall the singer once had a failed threesome attempt in the US. See what he wrote below:

55,000 naira plus 35,000 naira = mmmm. Yeah that’s what I’ve spent on women so far. How much is that in Dollars? Sad that none of these girls wants to do me just for being a ⭐️

HOT NOW