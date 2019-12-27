When Wizkid holds a show, it’s only fair to have all the headlines tailored to him the morning after. Starboy has become a movement..The Micheal Jackson style where fans faint and collapse at the mere sight of him.

During one of his scintillating performances at the Starboyfest that held last night at the Eko Atlantic, Wizkid called on his fans to pull off their shirts and wave it in the air and to the surprise of many, ladies and guys alike abandoned their home training and ripped the shirts off their shoulders.

Fans waved their shirts so hard as Wizkid kept cheering them on to continue. Watch the video below:

