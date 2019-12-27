Wizkid has called for justice after it was reported that a police officer shot one his fans dead.

The singer reacted to the sad story of a fan identified as Ramon Babatunde Adeniji, who was shot dead by a policeman on his way back home from Wizkid’s concert.

According to rapper Ruggedman, who shared the story on his Instagram page, the policeman has been arrested and he is now facing murder charges. He said the commissioner of police Lagos state, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered his arrest.

Ruggedman also reported that the man has now been discharged from the police force.

On hearing the sad news, Wizkid reacted and called for justice. The singer said the Nigerian police should protect not kill us.

I won’t stop till we get justice — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 27, 2019

