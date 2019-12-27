Wizkid has called for justice after it was reported that a police officer shot one his fans dead.
The singer reacted to the sad story of a fan identified as Ramon Babatunde Adeniji, who was shot dead by a policeman on his way back home from Wizkid’s concert.
According to rapper Ruggedman, who shared the story on his Instagram page, the policeman has been arrested and he is now facing murder charges. He said the commissioner of police Lagos state, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered his arrest.
Ruggedman also reported that the man has now been discharged from the police force.
Police Sergeant Lukmon Akanbi who shot and killed Mr Ramon Babatunde Ramon who was coming from Wizkids show, has been arrested and faces Murder charge. The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, psc has ordered the arrest of F/No 448407 Sgt Lukmon Akanbi attached to Victoria Island Police Station over the shooting of one Ramon Babatunde Adeniyi 'm' 39 years old of campus area Lagos island. The incident happened on 27/12/2019 at about 0420 around Eko Atlantic Victoria Island, Lagos. There was a fracas between the Police Officer who was on patrol at the area and the victim who was returning from an event. The Police Officer was said to have pulled the trigger of his pistol on the unarmed civilian, which fall short of professional standards on the use of Firearms. The victim was rushed to Naval Dockyard Hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The Sergeant was found guilty in an orderly room trial of all the charges and awarded punishment of dismissal from the Nigeria Police. He is handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for prosecution in conventional Court. Supervisory Officers of erring Policemen will henceforth be held vicariously liable for the misconduct of their men. This is part of the measures put in place by the no nonsense Commissioner of Police to curb incidents of professional misconduct and engendered accountability in the system. The CP avowed that no case of professional misconduct, human rights violations and abuse of powers by Police Officers will be tolerated. DSP Bala Elkana Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State. @balaelkana @nigeriapoliceforce @policenglagos @chikeotigodwin @segalink @instablog9ja @chinnysblogng @lindaikejiblogofficial @saharareporters @pulsenigeria247
On hearing the sad news, Wizkid reacted and called for justice. The singer said the Nigerian police should protect not kill us.
What!! God! https://t.co/3v8T1dUbcA
— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 27, 2019
I won’t stop till we get justice
— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 27, 2019
