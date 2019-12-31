Tacha and Teebillz announced on Tuesday morning that they have ended business and she she has Quit Billz Vision management.

She says she and Tee bilz whom she has enjoyed working with,have reviewed and decided to discontinue working together but insiders are saying that all is not well between both.

However, Blogger SDK has published deeper details that led to the split. Read below;

Insiders allege that Tunji Balogun a.k.a Teebilz (who picked up Tacha and decided to manage her when she got out of BBNaija house and faced rejection because of her attitude) got a dose of Tacha last week when he offered advice and cautioned her for something she did and she went South on him and insulted the living daylights out of him….

They say Teebilz threatened to drop her and Tacha immediately informed him that she was no longer Interested in working with him hence this press release.

They whisper that Teebilz is shocked and disappointed in Tacha but may not come out to say what happened because he was warned but decided to take the risk…….

