We presume that Big Brother Naija star, Tacha and her management, “Blizz vision” under the supervision of Tee Bills, have now parted ways few months after they announced that they would be doing business together.

About two months ago, Tunji Ibrahim Balogun, popular as Tee Billz who was formerly Tiwa Savage’s manager and ex husband announced that former Big Brother Naija housemate Tacha is signed under his management ”BillzVizion”.

However, as at the time of this press report, both parties have erased details of each other from their Instagram accounts which is an indication that both aren’t having a business relationship anymore.

Teebillz as at the time of this report, has erased all pictures that has to do with his association with Tacha. He also erased her name from his biography as her manager.

Tacha on the other hand, has updated her contact details on Instagram not listing [email protected] in her contact details anymore.

For unknown reason however, but parties did not announce their seperation but trust our eagle’s eyes to always spot every single move in the entertainment industry.

HOT NOW