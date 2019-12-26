Yesterday, BBNaija 2019 couple, Khafi and Gedoni got engaged.

The reality stars started their relationship on the set of Big Brother Naija season 4 and the duo are set to become the second BBNaija reality stars to get married, after Teddy A and BamBam.

An excited Khafi shared the news on social media via her Instagram page and fans and well-wishers have been sending congratulatory messages and prayers the couple’s way.

Tacha, has also reacted to the news of their engagement.

The 24-year-old star congratulated the couple as she said there is now a wedding to plan.

Tacha wrote: “NO WAY!! BIG news! I’m thrilled for you both! CONGRATULATIONS BESTIE @acupofkhafi and @gedoni ❤”

See her post below:

