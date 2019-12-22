Former Big Brother Naija star turned actor Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as TBoss, has shared her “mommy journey” so far with her daughter.

The former reality TV star welcomed the baby in August but she refused to admit the childbirth until some weeks after.

The proud mum has now taken to Instagram to share a touching message for her daughter.

Sharing the photos to her page, Tboss wrote: ‘You see This Mommie journey yeah?

NOBODY actually really knows what they’re doing! Yes, we take tips from our family & elders, loved ones, books & Auntie Google & good ones too because Yes they do have the experience but the truth is that every journey is different & every child is different.

But with the Grace of God & Love in our hearts: We would make Amazing Mothers.’

See full photos below.

