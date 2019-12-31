Teebillz and Tacha have finally disclosed that they are no longer working together in a new official press release that they posted today, December 31. This comes barely a week after we reported that Tacha dumped Teebillz two months after he became her manager.

We reported that both parties have erased details of each other from their Instagram accounts which is an indication that both aren’t having a business relationship anymore. Many trolls stormed our page to call us out over the report but that won’t stop us from doing our jobs and disseminating authentic information.

Well for now, Tacha is managing herself and she has promised to announce a new management company soon, but until then, read their press release below;

HOT NOW