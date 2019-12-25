Nigerian entertainer and media mogul, Tunji Ibrahim Balogun also known as Tee has shared a rare photo of his beautiful grown daughter.

He shared the photo in the mood of the Christmas celebration but a fan dragge dragged Tiwa Savage into the picture, little wonder we collaged the picture with that of Tiwa above.

Teebillz in the caption of the photo he shared on Instagram, his desire to spend this Christmas with his daughter.

‘All I want for Christmas is my baby…… 😘 ‘, he captioned the photo.

However, a fan took to the comment section to state that his daughter resembles his estranged wife, Tiwa Savage.

“I swear she look like Tiwa Savage”, the fan identified as @noble_barley, wrote.

Replying the comment, Tee Billz wrote;

“@noble_barley_ you are brainless!!!!”

See their exchange below;

In related news, there are presumptions tht TeeBillz is no longer a manager to Big Brother Naija star, Tacha and they have now parted ways few months after they announced that they would be doing business together.

HOT NOW